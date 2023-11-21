Aging & Style
FORECAST: A dry, chilly Tuesday with highs in the mid 40s

By Savannah Tennyson
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 6:30 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Happy Tuesday! We have only two more days until Thanksgiving and the weather looks a little better heading into the middle of the week. The cold front that brought the gloomy conditions on Sunday and Monday will slowly move out of the area on Tuesday; however, we could have a few sprinkles throughout the day. Temperatures will be on the cooler side in the mid-40s. Overnight temperatures bottom out in the upper 20s making for a cold night. By Wednesday, the temperature trend increases to the upper 40s and low 50s before another front passes through Thanksgiving night. This front will stay dry bringing in cold temperatures Friday for shopping. Saturday night and Sunday are being monitored for shower chances with a little wintry mix. Right now this system does not show many impacts but we will continue to monitor this system over the next few days.

To get the latest weather updates sent to your phone, download the KCTV5 Weather app here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

