FIRST WARN FORECAST: Gusty winds continue through evening

By Leah Hill
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 4:40 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
With the cold front now through the area, we’ll see clouds continuing to clear overnight. Winds will remain gusty through most of the evening, and won’t let up until after sunset. Under clearing skies overnight, our temperatures will drop to the upper 20s. Expect another cold start early Wednesday before afternoon temperatures return to the upper 40s. Southerly wind flow will bring a return of low 50s for Thanksgiving. Friday sees the cold air returning due to a passing dry front.

Temperatures through the weekend will sit in the the upper 30s or lower 40s. There is a chance for precipitation late Saturday night into Sunday. As temperatures drop into Sunday morning, there could briefly be some wintry precipitation mixed in. Confidence at this point is low, and even if wintry precipitation does fall, impacts would be low. Check back for further updates!

