Early morning fire displaces elderly person two days before Thanksgiving

2300 block of Quincy, KCMO
2300 block of Quincy, KCMO
By Julia Scammahorn
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 7:11 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One elderly person was displaced but no injuries were reported following an early morning house fire in Kansas City.

The call came in around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 2300 block of Quincy.

On arrival, crews reported smoke showing from the attic.

Crews began evacuating the senior person inside as they fought the blaze.

Firefighters were able to get the flames under control by 5:45 a.m.

KCFD is currently in salvage and overhaul operations as the cause of this fire is under investigation.

