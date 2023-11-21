Don’t poison your pet: These Thanksgiving foods are toxic to feed dogs
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Traditional Thanksgiving food may be tasty for you, but many dishes and ingredients are toxic for your four-legged friends who may be joining you under the table.
To avoid unintentionally harming your pet (and an expensive trip to the vet), make sure you and anyone you are spending the holiday with are aware of what Thanksgiving food staples are toxic for dogs.
Here is the list of what may be on your table this Thanksgiving that is and is not safe for dogs to eat, according to the American Kennel Club:
THANKSGIVING FOODS TOXIC FOR DOGS:
- Turkey bones, skin, and gravy
- Ham
- Stuffing
- Casseroles
- Creamed peas
- Alcoholic beverages
- Foods with spices
- Fatty foods
- Yeast dough
- Grapes and raisins
- Chocolate
- Cookies
- Pies
- Desserts
- Onions
- Chives
- Scallions
- Garlic
- Butter
- Sour cream
- Salt and pepper
OTHER FOODS THAT ARE TOXIC TO DOGS:
- Almond
- Apricot
- Balsam pear
- Bones
- Caffeine
- Coffee
- Citrus
- Coconut
- Coconut oil
- Japanese plum
- Macadamia nuts
- Milk and diary
- Mushrooms that are also toxic for humans
- Nuts
- Peach and pear kernels
- Raw, undercooked meat and eggs
- Rhubarb
- Spinach
- Wild cherry
- Xylitol (which is used as a sweetener in products like baked goods, candy, gum, and toothpaste)
[ CLICK HERE FOR THE PET POISON HELPLINE ]
THANKSGIVING FOODS SAFE FOR DOGS:
Remember, all of these foods must be plain, unseasoned and not contain any of the harmful ingredients listed above.
For example, dogs can have plain pumpkin, but not pumpkin pie. Or plain potatoes, but not mashed potatoes made with butter.
- Turkey meat without skin or bones
- Potatoes
- Sweet potatoes
- Pumpkin
- Green beans
- Peas
- Apple
While these foods may be safe for dogs to eat, it is also important to mind how much they consume.
Pet medical insurance provider Trupanion said those table scraps and extra treats you give your pets to show how thankful you are for them can add up quickly.
According to Trupanion, a 5-ounce serving of dark turkey meat for a small dog can be the calorie equivalent of an entire 8-inch pumpkin pie for a person.
All those extra calories won’t just cost them their health.
Trupanion data revealed that pet owners with overweight pets spend up to five-times more in veterinary bills than owners whose pets are a healthy weight.
The most common claims Trupanion said they receive are for foreign body ingestion.
If your dog accidentally gets a hold of any cooked bones, which can cause choking or damage your pet’s digestive system if swallowed, you may be facing a $1,400 vet bill, according to Trupanion.
