Dickinson, Lee take home AP national player of the week honors

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The big man and woman on KU and K-State’s campuses took home some national hardware for their accomplishments last week.

Kansas center Hunter Dickinson and K-State center Ayoka Lee were each named the AP’s National Player of the Week in men’s and women’s college basketball following outstanding performances last week.

Dickinson has made a significant impact for the No. 1 ranked Jayhawks in their first four games, but the award was due to a 27-point, 21-rebound effort he produced in a comeback win over No. 16 Kentucky. The 21 rebounds were a career high for the former Michigan center and tied him for the most in Division I this year.

Lee averaged 21 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.5 blocks in the Wildcats’ two wins last week. Her 22-point, 12-rebound game helped K-State take down No. 2 Iowa for the second straight year.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.