Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Crews in Johnson County break ground on new distribution center

Johnson County provided pictures of VanTrust Real Estate LLC breaking ground on a new...
Johnson County provided pictures of VanTrust Real Estate LLC breaking ground on a new distribution center in the New Century Commerce Center.(Johnson County, Kan.)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 12:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW CENTURY, Kan. (KCTV) - A Kansas City-based real estate company breaks ground on a new distribution center south of Olathe.

VanTrust Real Estate, LLC is building the distribution center in the New Century Commerce Center south of Olathe.

The building is expected to be 330,000 square feet, or about twice the size of a Walmart Super Center. VanTrust says more than 30% of the building is already leased at the time of the groundbreaking.

Developers said the distribution center will be the third building at the massive commerce center.

Caption

Cnano Technology decided to add its new manufacturing facility to the commerce center earlier this year. The facility will create liquid conductive paste, a component used for a variety of electronic applications, including batteries for electric vehicles, cell phones and power tools.

ALSO READ: Some Overland Park residents get green light for poultry on property

The new commerce center is about 15 miles south of the Panasonic Plant under construction at the former Sunflower Army Ammunition Plant in De Soto.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
FILE — A 15-year-old died Friday after he was severely injured in a dog attack.
Raytown teen who died in dog mauling identified, 2 dogs impounded
The Big Biscuit suddenly closed its doors in Independence and Blue Springs on Sunday.
More than 60 Big Biscuit employees laid off with no notice by corporate
Donna Kelce served fans at Raising Cane's in Overland Park ahead of Monday night's Super Bowl...
Mama Kelce takes orders at Cane’s Chicken ahead of Kelce Bowl
A Kansas City Chiefs fan, Chiefsaholic, walks toward Empower Field at Mile High before an NFL...
ESPN documentary reveals first comments from ‘ChiefsAholic’ since arrest

Latest News

Eric DeValkenaere
Former Kansas City police detective’s appeal is denied by Missouri Supreme Court
Johnson County provided pictures of VanTrust Real Estate LLC breaking ground on a new...
VanTrust celebrates distribution center groundbreaking
The Blue Springs Police Department.
No injuries reported after Blue Springs police fire shot during trespassing call
KC Streetcar
KC Streetcar Holiday Jam begins Thanksgiving weekend