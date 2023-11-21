Aging & Style
Arrest connected to Platte City homicide in Wendy’s parking lot

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(MGN)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 11:24 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
PLATTE CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Investigators arrested a man in connection with a homicide at a Platte County fast food restaurant.

Investigators said 22-year-old Terrion M. Gully-Henry is in custody and charged with attempting to deliver a controlled substance.

According to the criminal complaint, the suspect tried to sell two “zips,” or 56 grams of marijuana to one of the victims on the same day as the homicide.

The Metro Squad says it will present the case to the Platte County Prosecutor’s Office for review. Prosecutors will determine if additional charges will be filed against the suspect.

Kareen Z. Hassan died in the shooting outside a Wendy’s fast food restaurant location in Platte City on Nov. 15. A second person suffered critical injuries in the shooting and remains hospitalized.

