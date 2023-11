KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It’s now deemed a global health priority.

Loneliness is a “pressing health threat,” according to the World Health Organization.

In this Aging and Style, we take a look at the risks of social isolation and simple steps to help you connect with others.

Aging & Style is sponsored by Aetna Medicare Solutions.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.