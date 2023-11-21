Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

3 Degree Guarantee initiative raises $850 for Daniel Keating Foundation

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 2:51 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The First Warn 5 Weather team continued its 3 Degree Guarantee program for the month of October, keeping their forecast as accurate as possible.

On Friday, local nonprofit The Daniel Keating Foundation received an $850 check as part of our 3 Degree Guarantee program.

The Daniel Keating Foundation’s mission is to lift up and light up the lives of young people facing adversity.

Each weekday during the 10 p.m. newscast the First Warn 5 Weather Team will deliver a guaranteed forecast that includes the high temperature for Kansas City for the following day. Then each day on KCTV5 News at 6 p.m. they will compare the forecast high temperature to the actual high temperature reported at KCI.

ALSO READ: Value Unconditional: Local organization helps people move from trauma to triumph

Every time the forecast high temperature is within 3 degrees of the actual high, KCTV5 will donate $50 to a local charity. At the end of each month, KCTV5 will add up the total and present a check to the selected charity.

The First Warn 5 Weather team prides itself on accuracy and is excited to be helping those in Kansas City and surrounding areas. That way when we get it right, everyone wins!

Congrats to The Daniel Keating Foundation on being our most recent recipient, receiving $850 for our forecast predictions in the month of September!

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
The Big Biscuit suddenly closed its doors in Independence and Blue Springs on Sunday.
More than 60 Big Biscuit employees laid off with no notice by corporate
FILE — A 15-year-old died Friday after he was severely injured in a dog attack.
Raytown teen who died in dog mauling identified, 2 dogs impounded
Donna Kelce served fans at Raising Cane's in Overland Park ahead of Monday night's Super Bowl...
Mama Kelce takes orders at Cane’s Chicken ahead of Kelce Bowl
A Kansas City Chiefs fan, Chiefsaholic, walks toward Empower Field at Mile High before an NFL...
ESPN documentary reveals first comments from ‘ChiefsAholic’ since arrest

Latest News

Kansas City nonprofit aims to provide hope, healing to those suffering from PTSD
Kansas City nonprofit aims to provide hope, healing to those suffering from PTSD
3 Degree Guarantee initiative raises $850 for Daniel Keating Foundation
FILE - This photo shows a computer terminal normally used by the public to access Kansas court...
‘Sophisticated foreign cyberattack’ crippled Kansas court system
Eric DeValkenaere
Former police detective denied motion by Missouri Supreme Court. Here are the remaining legal options.