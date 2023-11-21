Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

19-year-old worker dies after being hit by a forklift driven by his father, reports say

Ommatt Cruz, 19, was killed by his father in a construction mishap last week, reports say.
Ommatt Cruz, 19, was killed by his father in a construction mishap last week, reports say.(GoFundMe)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 4:21 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (Gray News) - A 19-year-old construction worker was reportedly killed in a tragic construction mishap involving his father.

According to multiple reports, Ommatt Cruz was fatally struck by a mobile hydraulic lift last Friday morning.

Cruz was directing his father, who was operating a forklift, through an East Village intersection and onto a flatbed truck.

The 19-year-old was then run over by the lift, according to reports.

“There was a tragic accident that took away the life of one of our own,” friends and family shared online. “Ommatt Cruz just turned 19 three months ago. He was first and foremost a loving and adoring son to his parents. He was also a dedicated and loving brother.”

According to police reports, Cruz suffered severe trauma to his body and was pronounced dead at the scene.

“He was always there to help others, he was selfless,” friends and family shared. “He was in his first year of college and would still find time to come out on the field and help out with his younger brother on the JV team.”

The situation remains under investigation.

No charges have currently been filed with no other injuries reported.

A GoFundMe account has since been set up to help with Cruz’s funeral expenses.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
The Big Biscuit suddenly closed its doors in Independence and Blue Springs on Sunday.
More than 60 Big Biscuit employees laid off with no notice by corporate
FILE — A 15-year-old died Friday after he was severely injured in a dog attack.
Raytown teen who died in dog mauling identified, 2 dogs impounded
Donna Kelce served fans at Raising Cane's in Overland Park ahead of Monday night's Super Bowl...
Mama Kelce takes orders at Cane’s Chicken ahead of Kelce Bowl
A Kansas City Chiefs fan, Chiefsaholic, walks toward Empower Field at Mile High before an NFL...
ESPN documentary reveals first comments from ‘ChiefsAholic’ since arrest

Latest News

Tim Middaugh received a letter saying he owned tens of thousands of dollars.
Peculiar man ‘one step from being homeless’ after Social Security demands repayment
FILE - A sign outside the Internal Revenue Service building is seen, May 4, 2021, in Washington.
IRS delays reporting rules for users of Venmo, Cash App and other payment apps
USPS helps Santa answer kids' letters via Operation Santa.
Letters to Santa: USPS starts Operation Santa to get letters to the North Pole
The judge initially sentenced Coleman to 30 years in prison, but she will spend the final five...
Woman who played role in death of 5-year-old found in suitcase sentenced
Landunn Darail Richardson was handed a sentence term of 256 months for his second-degree murder...
KCK man convicted in fatal 2016 crash sentenced to 21 years