Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Wig-wearing man who ran from police set for sentencing

(MGN)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 3:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (KCTV) - A 39-year-old man who tried to conceal his identity with a blonde wig has been found guilty on an individual count of attempted interference with law enforcement.

The man, Simon N. Pohl, from St. Joseph, ran from Leavenworth police officers on Aug. 15, 2023, while wearing a wig.

He was known to police and had warrants out for his arrest when an officer asked him to stop but he continued to walk away. Court documents said as Pohl walked away, he denied his name was Simon and ran when he was told there was a warrant out for his arrest.

Pohl pled guilty during an arraignment on Nov. 17 and is scheduled for sentencing on Dec. 20, 2023.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
KCPD reports these as the 88th and 89th fatalities of 2023, compared to 78 at this time last...
Traffic on I-35 closed Sunday morning due to fatal head-on collision
According to KCPD, this is the year’s 87th fatality as compared to 78 at this same time last...
Kansas City police report fatal, one-car accident off U.S. 169 Highway
The family of Amauri Hughes shares how they want their 17-year-old daughter to be remembered.
Family of Amauri Hughes shares how they want their teenage daughter to be remembered
A Minnesota woman said she has received more than 100 boxes from Target in nearly a week.
Woman says Target has mistakenly sent her more than 100 packages in nearly a week

Latest News

Olathe firefighters show the dangers of frying a turkey for Thanksgiving.
VIDEO: Olathe firefighters show danger with frying turkeys
A Kansas City Chiefs fan, Chiefsaholic, walks toward Empower Field at Mile High before an NFL...
ESPN documentary reveals first comments from ‘ChiefsAholic’ since arrest
Mama Kelce takes orders at Cane’s Chicken ahead of Kelce Bowl
Independence police released surveillance pictures of a white car. They believe the driver of...
Independence police hope driver of car has info about deadly crash
Independence police released surveillance pictures of a white car. They believe the driver of...
Independence police search for driver of car