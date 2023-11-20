What fans attending Chiefs-Eagles game need to know

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Football fans are either heading to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, or turning on the TV for a rematch of the Kelce Bowl, a.k.a Super Bowl LVII.

PARKING LOTS

Parking lots opened at 2:30 p.m. Parking is only available for fans with tickets to the game. All tickets and passes can be accessed through the Chiefs Mobile App.

Fans who don’t plan to arrive hours in advance of kickoff, need to allow enough time to get to the stadium, and their seats. The Chiefs warn heavy traffic and delays are expected during rush hour on Interstates 435 and 70. Streets around the Truman Sports Complex are also expected to see heavy traffic leading up to kickoff.

STADIUM GATES

All stadium gates will open at 5 p.m. for the 7:15 p.m. kickoff.

Fans with tickets on the CommunityAmerica Club Level will open at 4:30 p.m.

NFL BAG POLICY

The NFL’s clear bag policy is in place for all Chiefs games at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Visit chiefs.com/stadium/clearbag for information on the clear bag policy and a complete list of permitted and prohibited items.

AMERICAN INDIAN HERITAGE MONTH

Monday is Chiefs American Indian Heritage Month and the Chiefs Salute to Service Game.

Retired Navy Petty Officer First Class Generald Wilson will sing the National Anthem while the Choctaw Nation Honor Guard presents the colors. There will be a skydiving performance by the Wings of Blue out of the Air Force Academy, depending on the weather at the time of the game.

The Blessing of the Four Directions will be handled by Fred Thomas and Russel Bradley of the Kickapoo Nation of Kansas. The blessing is scheduled to take place during pregame.

The Young Bucks of the Omaha Nation will perform the blessing of the drum and honor song.

The Choctaw Nation Honor Guard will present the colors and former Chief LB Donnie Edwards, a member of the Apache Indian Nation, will serve as the Drum Honoree.

During the game Gary Johnson, a member of the American Indian Community Working Group, will be recognized as this week’s Lamar Hunt Legacy Seat honoree.

The American Indian Code Talkers will be presented as the game’s Hometown Heroes by Chief Gary Batton of the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma.

50/50 RAFFLE

This week’s 50/50 Raffle will benefit several veterans charities including Veteran’s Community Project and KC Footprints.

Raffle tickets are 200 tickets for $40, 60 tickets for $20 and 10 tickets for $10.

Fans who are not at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Monday can also participate in the Hunt Family Foundation 50/50 Raffle by visiting www.chiefs.com/fans/5050raffle.

TIMELINE FOR CHIEFS VS. EAGLES GAME

2:30 p.m. – Parking Gates Open

3:00 p.m. – Ford Tailgate District Opens

4:30 p.m. – CommunityAmerica Club Level Gates Open

5:00 p.m. – All GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Gates Open

6:15 p.m. – Team Warm-Ups Begin

7:05 p.m. – Eagles Team Introduction

7:07 p.m. – Chiefs Team Introduction

7:10 p.m. – National Anthem

7:13 p.m. – Coin Toss

7:15 p.m. – Kickoff

