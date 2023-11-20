Aging & Style
VIDEO: Olathe firefighters show danger with frying turkeys

Olathe firefighters show the dangers of frying a turkey for Thanksgiving.
Olathe firefighters show the dangers of frying a turkey for Thanksgiving.(Heidi Schmidt | Olathe Fire Department)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - Turkey is a staple of Thanksgiving, but there are different ways to prepare it.

A popular option in the Kansas City-area is to deep fry the bird in a lot of extremely hot oil. While some say it’s a tasty option, Olathe firefighters hope people will leave turkey frying to the pros.

Olathe firefighters filled a turkey fryer with the proper type of oil. They heated the oil to the manufacturer’s recommendation. You can see what happened in the video below.

<

The firefighters warn the problem with the turkey they used in the video is an issue they’ve encountered before. The turkey was not entirely thawed.

ALSO READ: Mama Kelce takes orders at Cane’s Chicken ahead of Kelce Bowl

They also point out that the hot oil can easily spill onto the burner’s flame and ignite a huge fire. As for the turkey fryers, the firefighters warn they can tip over easily and dump scalding oil on people or a pet.

Firefighters have the following tips for anyone who is still planning to fry a turkey:

  • Cook on a level surface that won’t burn
  • Keep the fryer at least 10 feet away from the house and other structures
  • Keep kids and pets away from the fryer
  • Follow all manufacturer’s recommendations, including using the correct type of oil
  • Make sure the turkey is completely thawed before putting it in the fryer

