Two critically injured in head on collision, police suspect impairment

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two people were injured on Sunday in the area of 600 North Chouteau Trafficway.

KCPD reported a white Chevrolet Silverado 1500 pick-up traveling southbound on Chouteau. The Chevrolet crossed over the double yellow line and hit a white Hyundai Accent head-on, traveling northbound.

The driver and passenger of the Hyundai suffered critical injuries and was taken to a local hospital. They are both currently in stable condition.

The driver of the Chevrolet was not injured in the collision. The investigation is ongoing and police suspect impairment.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.