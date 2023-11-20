Aging & Style
Two critically injured in head on collision, police suspect impairment

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(Pixabay)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 9:56 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two people were injured on Sunday in the area of 600 North Chouteau Trafficway.

KCPD reported a white Chevrolet Silverado 1500 pick-up traveling southbound on Chouteau. The Chevrolet crossed over the double yellow line and hit a white Hyundai Accent head-on, traveling northbound.

The driver and passenger of the Hyundai suffered critical injuries and was taken to a local hospital. They are both currently in stable condition.

The driver of the Chevrolet was not injured in the collision. The investigation is ongoing and police suspect impairment.

