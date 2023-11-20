Raytown teen who died in dog mauling identified, 2 dogs impounded

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 15-year-old died Friday from injuries he suffered in a dog attack.

The Raytown Police Department reported that Makai Williams of Raytown was injured in an apparent mauling on Nov. 14 at a residence in the 9300 block of East 77th Street.

Officers found him severely injured and unresponsive. The teen was taken to the hospital and died three days later.

Police said that as of Monday, no arrests had been made.

Two American Bully mixed breed dogs were impounded from the residence.

