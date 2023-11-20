Aging & Style
Occupants of stolen vehicle shoot at Leawood detective

FILE: Leawood Police Department.
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 5:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A suspect in a stolen vehicle investigation fired several shots at a Leawood detective Monday.

Police said detectives from the Leawood Police Department were in Kansas City near E. 38th Street and Wabash Avenue on Monday following up on a stolen vehicle investigation when a subject fired several shots at them.

Leawood Detectives notified KCPD after they found the stolen vehicle occupied. Police said the vehicle was taken earlier Monday morning.

Police said the detectives continued following the stolen vehicle until KCPD officers could arrive. At approximately 2 p.m., the driver of the stolen car stopped and fired shots at a detective in an unmarked police car.

LPD said the detective was not struck and did not shoot back. No bystanders were injured.

The vehicle was located minutes later and stopped. Leawood Police said they are working with KCPD during an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

