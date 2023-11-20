Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Lawrence pallet village will soon house the houseless

The City of Lawrence provided a picture of what pallet homes at "The Village" are expected to...
The City of Lawrence provided a picture of what pallet homes at "The Village" are expected to look like when they are built next week.(Heidi Schmidt | City of Lawrence)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 2:14 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - City leaders are starting to implement a new part of its plan to address the houseless population.

Beginning next week, organizers in Lawrence are scheduled to begin constructing small pallet shelters that will soon make up an area called “The Village.” The structures are expected to be completed between Nov. 28 and Dec. 2.

City leaders have planned for more than a year to bring pallet housing to the city. They describe it as a way to provide secure housing to people like veterans, elderly members of the community, women trying to get away from abusive relationships, and people with varying degrees of disabilities.

Supporters say The Village will be a safe haven while also offering a supportive community for the people who live there. The focus will also be on safety, support, and help to reintegrate the people who live there into more permanent housing.

ALSO READ: Doctors recommend RSV vaccine before holiday season

Organizers said they understand some people who currently live near the area where The Village will be located will likely have questions about it and their new neighbors.

Lawrence leaders ask anyone with questions with email citycommunications@lawrencekc.org. They say staff members are available to provide information and address concerns about the project.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
KCPD reports these as the 88th and 89th fatalities of 2023, compared to 78 at this time last...
Traffic on I-35 closed Sunday morning due to fatal head-on collision
According to KCPD, this is the year’s 87th fatality as compared to 78 at this same time last...
Kansas City police report fatal, one-car accident off U.S. 169 Highway
A Minnesota woman said she has received more than 100 boxes from Target in nearly a week.
Woman says Target has mistakenly sent her more than 100 packages in nearly a week
The family of Amauri Hughes shares how they want their 17-year-old daughter to be remembered.
Family of Amauri Hughes shares how they want their teenage daughter to be remembered

Latest News

Donna Kelce served fans at Raising Cane's in Overland Park ahead of Monday night's Super Bowl...
Mama Kelce takes orders at Cane’s Chicken ahead of Kelce Bowl
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Kansas City pedestrian injured after hitting tractor trailer
Boulevard Brewery's Quirk received the U.S. Open Hard Seltzer Grand National Champion award.
Boulevard Beer wins national award for Quirk Hard Seltzer
FILE
Kansas City teen seriously injured after thrown from airborne vehicle along I-70