Kansas City teen seriously injured after thrown from airborne vehicle along I-70

By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 11:09 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LEAVENWORTH CO., Kan. (WIBW) - An 18-year-old from Kansas City was seriously injured after he was thrown from his vehicle as it flipped through the air off of I-70.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 3:50 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 19, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 214 on eastbound I-70 in Leavenworth Co. with reports of a single-vehicle collision.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 2013 Infiniti M37 driven by Mason P. Slayden, 18, of Kansas City, Mo., had been speeding east on the interstate in the left lane.

KHP said Slayden failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway and veered off the right side where he went airborne and flipped several times.

First responders noted that Slayden was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown out of the driver’s door window. He was taken to the University of Kansas Medical Center with suspected serious injuries.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

