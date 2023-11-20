Independence police hope driver of car has info about deadly crash

Aging & Style
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 3:44 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - Police released grainy surveillance pictures as officers work to locate the driver of a car who may have witnessed a deadly crash.

The crash happened at U.S. 40 Highway and 36th Terrace Thursday evening. Police responded to the scene shortly before 6 p.m.

Investigators believe the driver of the car in the surveillance pictures was in the area at the time and may have key information about the crash.

The car is described as a white, two door, Honda Accord. Police believe it is a 2008-2011 model.

Anyone with information about the crash, or the person driving the white car, is asked to contact Sergeant Buck at the Independence Police Department at 816-325-7300 or email jbuck@indepmo.org.

