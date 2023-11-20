Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

HCA Dr Rachel Hailey Joins My KC LIVE!

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 9:57 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To help kick the stress and really enjoy the holiday season this year, Jillian and Shane hear from Dr Rachel Hailey, board certified family medicine physician. Dr Rachel Hailey of Lees Summit medical Center and HCA Midwest talks about different ways to overcome stress and side effects of too much stress can have on the body.  Dr Hailey shares different tips to proactively combat stress and other healthy habits to practice this holiday season.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
KCPD reports these as the 88th and 89th fatalities of 2023, compared to 78 at this time last...
Traffic on I-35 closed Sunday morning due to fatal head-on collision
According to KCPD, this is the year’s 87th fatality as compared to 78 at this same time last...
Kansas City police report fatal, one-car accident off U.S. 169 Highway
A Minnesota woman said she has received more than 100 boxes from Target in nearly a week.
Woman says Target has mistakenly sent her more than 100 packages in nearly a week
If anyone has any information or witnessed the shooting, they are asked to contact Homicide...
KCPD investigating interaction that ended as shooting homicide Saturday night

Latest News

With the Red Monday matchup featuring Travis Kelce and his brother Jason, the My KC LIVE team...
Kelce Brother Trivia!
With the Red Monday matchup featuring Travis Kelce and his brother Jason, the My KC LIVE team...
Kelce Brother Trivia!
To help kick the stress and really enjoy the holiday season this year, Jillian and Shane hear...
HCA Dr Rachel Hailey Joins My KC LIVE!
As we all know the holiday shopping season is starting to ramp up with Black Friday just a few...
Helzberg Diamonds Black Friday Deals