FIRST WARN FORECAST: Widespread rain overnight into Monday

Widespread rain will continue for several hours tonight into Monday morning. Most of the rain will be on the light to moderate side, but some pockets of heavier rain could be intermittent. Off and on showers likely across the area throughout the day on Monday with rain not really letting up until Monday evening. This storm system responsible for the rain and cooler temperatures pulls away as a cold front swings through on Tuesday afternoon. It’s this front that will put and end to the rain and also bring in a cooler air mass. Temperatures on Wednesday morning will likely start out in the mid to upper 20s. By the afternoon with plenty of sunshine highs should recover to around 50 degrees. Unfortunately, it doesn’t look to warm up much after that especially for Thanksgiving. You may need a light sweater if you’re headed out to friends or family’s houses with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s all day long. Then the weekend should be cooler than normal with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s.

