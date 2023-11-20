Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

FIRST WARN FORECAST: Widespread rain overnight into Monday

Widespread rain will continue for several hours tonight into Monday morning.
Widespread rain will continue for several hours tonight into Monday morning.(kctv)
By Alena Lee
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 10:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Widespread rain will continue for several hours tonight into Monday morning. Most of the rain will be on the light to moderate side, but some pockets of heavier rain could be intermittent. Off and on showers likely across the area throughout the day on Monday with rain not really letting up until Monday evening. This storm system responsible for the rain and cooler temperatures pulls away as a cold front swings through on Tuesday afternoon. It’s this front that will put and end to the rain and also bring in a cooler air mass. Temperatures on Wednesday morning will likely start out in the mid to upper 20s. By the afternoon with plenty of sunshine highs should recover to around 50 degrees. Unfortunately, it doesn’t look to warm up much after that especially for Thanksgiving. You may need a light sweater if you’re headed out to friends or family’s houses with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s all day long. Then the weekend should be cooler than normal with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
According to KCPD, this is the year’s 87th fatality as compared to 78 at this same time last...
Kansas City police report fatal, one-car accident off U.S. 169 Highway
The Chiefs take on the Eagles at Arrowhead on Monday, and 11-year-old Jaxson Kwasniewski came...
Philly kid arrives in KC to root against his hometown team
Police identify victims of Thursday triple shooting
KCPD reports these as the 88th and 89th fatalities of 2023, compared to 78 at this time last...
Traffic on I-35 closed Sunday morning due to fatal head-on collision

Latest News

A First Warn is in place for today and Monday ahead of a cold front bringing in rain showers...
FIRST WARN FORECAST: Next storm system could be the end of next week into the weekend
What a beautiful Saturday! Get ready for some big changes, however. We made it to the lower 60s...
FIRST WARN FORECAST: Sunday has dry start with increasing chance of rain
First Warn Forecast Next 3 Days
FIRST WARN FORECAST: First Warn in place Sunday and Monday due to rain showers
Weather forecast for Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023 for Lawrence.
FIRST WARN FORECAST: Rain chances increase Sunday evening with light showers expected Sunday and Monday