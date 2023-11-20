Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

FIRST WARN FORECAST: Cool and drier days ahead

By Leah Hill
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 4:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - We’ve been dealing with pesky rain since Sunday, but soon the pattern switches, and dry weather returns. We’ll have on-and-off showers through the evening. As low pressure continues to move out of our area overnight, we’ll see the rain chances decreasing. While a few showers are possible for our eastern counties early Tuesday, most will be dry.

Lows tonight will fall into the upper 30s, and under more sun, we will see temperatures reaching the mid-40s Tuesday afternoon. A cold front slides through Tuesday as well, which is what keeps the temperatures cooler. Additionally, prepare for the winds to pick up. Winds from the north will bring a chill to the air, and gusts will be as high as 25+ mph at times.

Thankfully, things warm up again by Thanksgiving! Highs for both Wednesday and Thursday will be near 50. Watch for some low rain chances from Saturday evening into Sunday. Confidence is low at this point on how much rain we will see.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
KCPD reports these as the 88th and 89th fatalities of 2023, compared to 78 at this time last...
Traffic on I-35 closed Sunday morning due to fatal head-on collision
According to KCPD, this is the year’s 87th fatality as compared to 78 at this same time last...
Kansas City police report fatal, one-car accident off U.S. 169 Highway
The family of Amauri Hughes shares how they want their 17-year-old daughter to be remembered.
Family of Amauri Hughes shares how they want their teenage daughter to be remembered
A Minnesota woman said she has received more than 100 boxes from Target in nearly a week.
Woman says Target has mistakenly sent her more than 100 packages in nearly a week

Latest News

Chiefs Forecast
FORECAST: First Warn Monday, chilly and damp with cold rain
First Warn Monday, chilly and damp with cold rain
First Warn Monday, chilly and damp with cold rain
Widespread rain will continue for several hours tonight into Monday morning.
FIRST WARN FORECAST: Widespread rain overnight into Monday
A First Warn is in place for today and Monday ahead of a cold front bringing in rain showers...
FIRST WARN FORECAST: Next storm system could be the end of next week into the weekend