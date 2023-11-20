FIRST WARN FORECAST: Cool and drier days ahead

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - We’ve been dealing with pesky rain since Sunday, but soon the pattern switches, and dry weather returns. We’ll have on-and-off showers through the evening. As low pressure continues to move out of our area overnight, we’ll see the rain chances decreasing. While a few showers are possible for our eastern counties early Tuesday, most will be dry.

Lows tonight will fall into the upper 30s, and under more sun, we will see temperatures reaching the mid-40s Tuesday afternoon. A cold front slides through Tuesday as well, which is what keeps the temperatures cooler. Additionally, prepare for the winds to pick up. Winds from the north will bring a chill to the air, and gusts will be as high as 25+ mph at times.

Thankfully, things warm up again by Thanksgiving! Highs for both Wednesday and Thursday will be near 50. Watch for some low rain chances from Saturday evening into Sunday. Confidence is low at this point on how much rain we will see.

