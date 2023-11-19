Aging & Style
Traffic on I-35 closed Sunday morning due to fatal head-on collision

KCPD reports these as the 88th and 89th fatalities of 2023, compared to 78 at this time last...
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 2:19 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department reported two fatalities on Sunday that were the result of a head-on collision.

The crash happened shortly before 6 a.m. on southbound I-35, just south of Front Street. Both KCPD and the Missouri Highway Patrol responded.

According to KCPD, a black Kia Forte was driving the wrong way in the southbound lanes of I-35 when it hit a white Nissan Sentra head-on. Both drivers were declared dead at the scene. Neither car was carrying any passengers.

All southbound lanes of I-35 were closed for approximately three and a half hours but they have since been reopened.

KCPD reports these as the 88th and 89th fatalities of 2023, compared to 78 at this time last year.

ALSO READ: KCPD investigating interaction that ended as shooting homicide Saturday night

