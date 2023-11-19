Platte City Police identify man who died after shooting in Wendy’s parking lot

PLATTE CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Platte City Police have identified the victim of a shooting in Wendy’s parking lot; an 18-year-old man.

Kareem Z. Hassan, of Kansas City, Missouri died from gun shot injuries. Police have not provided an update as to what led to shooting.

Another man was involved in the shooting and is, reportedly, still in critical condition at a local hospital.

According to police, the Metro Squad is continuing to investigate the incident.

Anyone who has information on this case is asked to call the TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

