Pedestrian left with life-threatening injuries after vehicle collision in KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One person is suffering with life-threatening injuries after a vehicle collision on St. John Avenue and White Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.

According to police, the pedestrian was crossing from the north side of St. John Avenue and walked directly out in front of a gold Toyota RAV4, traveling eastbound.

The Toyota struck the pedestrian, throwing the pedestrian to the pavement. The driver stopped immediately after the collision.

The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries and is currently in very critical condition.

The driver was the sole occupant of the Toyota. KCPD said the investigation is ongoing.

