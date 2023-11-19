Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Pedestrian left with life-threatening injuries after vehicle collision in KC

STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
STILL UNTITLED: Car accident(Source: MGN)
By Melonne McBride
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 10:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One person is suffering with life-threatening injuries after a vehicle collision on St. John Avenue and White Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.

According to police, the pedestrian was crossing from the north side of St. John Avenue and walked directly out in front of a gold Toyota RAV4, traveling eastbound.

The Toyota struck the pedestrian, throwing the pedestrian to the pavement. The driver stopped immediately after the collision.

The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries and is currently in very critical condition.

The driver was the sole occupant of the Toyota. KCPD said the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) flexes his right throwing hand after an apparent...
Joe Burrow out for the season due to injury, coach says
Police said the people pictured were involved in a felony theft from a high-end retail store in...
Police looking for suspects in theft from high-end Overland Park retail store
Police identify victims of Thursday triple shooting
FILE - The pilot radioed air traffic control in Boston and said that a horse on board had...
Horse loose on flight to Belgium forces cargo jet back to New York
FILE — A KCFD firefighter passed away Thursday night after a battle with colon cancer.
KCFD firefighter dies from cancer, remembered as ‘caring man, true public servant’

Latest News

The family of Amauri Hughes shares how they want their 17-year-old daughter to be remembered.
Family of Amauri Hughes shares how they want their teenage daughter to be remembered
Family & friends come together for candlelight vigil to remember Amauri Hughes
Candlelight vigil for Amauri Hughes
Fire
Family of 3 displaced in Overland Park after house fire, no injuries reported
Platte City Police identify man who died after shooting in Wendy’s parking lot