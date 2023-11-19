Pedestrian dies from injuries after walking in front of car on Saturday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One person died two days after they were hit by a vehicle on St. John Avenue and White Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.

According to police, the pedestrian was crossing from the north side of St. John Avenue and walked directly out in front of a gold Toyota RAV4, traveling eastbound.

The Toyota struck the pedestrian, throwing them to the pavement. The driver stopped immediately after the collision.

The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. They remained in critical condition for several days until they died just after 4 a.m. on Monday.

The driver was the sole occupant of the Toyota. KCPD said the investigation is ongoing.

