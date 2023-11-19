Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Pedestrian dies from injuries after walking in front of car on Saturday

According to police, the pedestrian was crossing from the north side of St. John Avenue and...
According to police, the pedestrian was crossing from the north side of St. John Avenue and walked directly out in front of a gold Toyota RAV4, traveling eastbound.(Source: MGN)
By Melonne McBride
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 10:04 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One person died two days after they were hit by a vehicle on St. John Avenue and White Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.

According to police, the pedestrian was crossing from the north side of St. John Avenue and walked directly out in front of a gold Toyota RAV4, traveling eastbound.

The Toyota struck the pedestrian, throwing them to the pavement. The driver stopped immediately after the collision.

The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. They remained in critical condition for several days until they died just after 4 a.m. on Monday.

The driver was the sole occupant of the Toyota. KCPD said the investigation is ongoing.

CONTINUE READING: ‘Jump in when someone needs it’: 4 Kansas City nurses save man’s life while on European vacation

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
KCPD reports these as the 88th and 89th fatalities of 2023, compared to 78 at this time last...
Traffic on I-35 closed Sunday morning due to fatal head-on collision
According to KCPD, this is the year’s 87th fatality as compared to 78 at this same time last...
Kansas City police report fatal, one-car accident off U.S. 169 Highway
A Minnesota woman said she has received more than 100 boxes from Target in nearly a week.
Woman says Target has mistakenly sent her more than 100 packages in nearly a week
The family of Amauri Hughes shares how they want their 17-year-old daughter to be remembered.
Family of Amauri Hughes shares how they want their teenage daughter to be remembered

Latest News

Donna Kelce served fans at Raising Cane's in Overland Park ahead of Monday night's Super Bowl...
Mama Kelce takes orders at Cane’s Chicken ahead of Kelce Bowl
The City of Lawrence provided a picture of what pallet homes at "The Village" are expected to...
Lawrence pallet village will soon house the houseless
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Kansas City pedestrian injured after hitting tractor trailer
Boulevard Brewery's Quirk received the U.S. Open Hard Seltzer Grand National Champion award.
Boulevard Beer wins national award for Quirk Hard Seltzer
FILE
Kansas City teen seriously injured after thrown from airborne vehicle along I-70