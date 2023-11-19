KCPD investigating interaction that ended as shooting homicide Saturday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department is asking witnesses of a Saturday homicide to come forward with any information they may have.

The shooting happened behind a home just east of the intersection of East 24th Street and Lawn Avenue.

Officers were called to the scene shortly after 11 p.m. on Saturday and found an unresponsive man with gunshot wounds. Emergency crews took the man to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

KCPD says people who were at the scene of the shooting told them there had been some kind of interaction between the shooting victim and an unknown suspect in front of the residence. This led to the shooting and the suspect fleeing the scene.

Detectives believe there are more witnesses to this incident and are asking them to come forward to assist in the investigation.

If anyone has any information or witnessed the shooting, they are asked to contact Homicide detectives directly at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS. There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information submitted anonymously to the TIPS hotline.

We are committed to assisting victims of violent crimes through use of Missouri’s Protection Program for Victims/Witnesses of Violent Crime. Funding for temporary, or even permanent relocation, may be available but is subject to pre-approval by the State’s administering agency. We are working with Partners for Peace in all our homicide investigations to monitor risks for retaliation and provide social services to affected residents.

