Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

KCPD investigating interaction that ended as shooting homicide Saturday night

If anyone has any information or witnessed the shooting, they are asked to contact Homicide...
If anyone has any information or witnessed the shooting, they are asked to contact Homicide detectives directly at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS. There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information submitted anonymously to the TIPS hotline.(KCTV5 News)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 7:44 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department is asking witnesses of a Saturday homicide to come forward with any information they may have.

The shooting happened behind a home just east of the intersection of East 24th Street and Lawn Avenue.

Officers were called to the scene shortly after 11 p.m. on Saturday and found an unresponsive man with gunshot wounds. Emergency crews took the man to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

KCPD says people who were at the scene of the shooting told them there had been some kind of interaction between the shooting victim and an unknown suspect in front of the residence. This led to the shooting and the suspect fleeing the scene.

Detectives believe there are more witnesses to this incident and are asking them to come forward to assist in the investigation.

If anyone has any information or witnessed the shooting, they are asked to contact Homicide detectives directly at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS. There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information submitted anonymously to the TIPS hotline.

We are committed to assisting victims of violent crimes through use of Missouri’s Protection Program for Victims/Witnesses of Violent Crime. Funding for temporary, or even permanent relocation, may be available but is subject to pre-approval by the State’s administering agency.

We are working with Partners for Peace in all our homicide investigations to monitor risks for retaliation and provide social services to affected residents.

KCPD

ALSO READ: Family of Amauri Hughes shares how they want their teenage daughter to be remembered

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identify victims of Thursday triple shooting
According to KCPD, this is the year’s 87th fatality as compared to 78 at this same time last...
Kansas City police report fatal, one-car accident off U.S. 169 Highway
The Chiefs take on the Eagles at Arrowhead on Monday, and 11-year-old Jaxson Kwasniewski came...
Philly kid arrives in KC to root against his hometown team
A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
Police said the people pictured were involved in a felony theft from a high-end retail store in...
Police looking for suspects in theft from high-end Overland Park retail store

Latest News

KC Pet Project builds doghouses in preparation for winter
FIRST WARN FORECAST: Next storm system could be the end of next week into the weekend
The family of Amauri Hughes shares how they want their 17-year-old daughter to be remembered.
Family of Amauri Hughes shares how they want their teenage daughter to be remembered
Family & friends come together for candlelight vigil to remember Amauri Hughes
Candlelight vigil for Amauri Hughes