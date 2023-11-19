Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Jonas Brothers pour drinks at a bar in surprise appearance

Nick Jonas, from left, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas of the Jonas Brothers perform on NBC's Today...
Nick Jonas, from left, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas of the Jonas Brothers perform on NBC's Today show at Rockefeller Plaza on Friday, May 12, 2023, in New York.(Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)
By Olivia Whitehouse and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 1:08 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV/Gray News) - Billy Jack’s Shack in Virginia had a busy weekend and unexpected bartenders, WHSV reports.

The Jonas Brothers made an appearance and did a little bartending at the bar on Friday night.

Joe Fowler, the regional manager for Jack Browns and Billy Jacks, says the event brought a lot of excitement to the area.

“It definitely picks things up, it adds a little electricity to the air and everybody gets a little more excited,” he said.

Fowler says it was fun to hear the cheers and to be around people who were all excited.

“It definitely caused a lot of excitement around the streets. People who couldn’t get in were pressed up against the glass just to see,” he said.

Fowler said Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas were “really cool guys” and bought a round for everyone at the bar. He was surprised to find out the band was coming.

Copyright 2023 WHSV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
Police identify victims of Thursday triple shooting
According to KCPD, this is the year’s 87th fatality as compared to 78 at this same time last...
Kansas City police report fatal, one-car accident off U.S. 169 Highway
The Chiefs take on the Eagles at Arrowhead on Monday, and 11-year-old Jaxson Kwasniewski came...
Philly kid arrives in KC to root against his hometown team
Police said the people pictured were involved in a felony theft from a high-end retail store in...
Police looking for suspects in theft from high-end Overland Park retail store

Latest News

"The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes" provides an origin story for fans of the...
New 'Hunger Games' film provides an origin story for fans of the beloved franchise
This image released by Lionsgate shows Rachel Zegler, center, in a scene from "The Hunger...
Hollywood’s feast and famine before Thanksgiving, as ‘Hunger Games’ prequel tops box office
Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce (62) gestures as he leaves the field after an NFL...
Kelce Bowl: Eagles’ Jason, Chiefs’ Travis the center of attention in a Super Bowl rematch
Amazon Prime Thursday Night Football commentator Charissa Thompson before an NFL football game...
TV host Charissa Thompson says she fabricated NFL sideline reports
Police are searching for 52-year-old Mavis Christian Jr. after shootings in three separate...
A man who killed 3 women and a teenager is found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police say