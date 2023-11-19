FIRST WARN FORECAST: Sunday has dry start with increasing chance of rain

What a beautiful Saturday! Get ready for some big changes, however. We made it to the lower 60s under a mostly sunny sky. Those skies stay clear for a few more hours, but then clouds start to spread in from the west. Lows overnight down near 40. Sunday starts dry, but rain chances increase as the day goes on. Right now, model guidance wants to bring the outer band of rain through the region by 12-4 PM, and then remain off and on into Sunday night. I do not expect two days of steady rain, but we will keep scattered chances into Monday evening. The rain should be mostly light, but a few heavier pockets are possible from time to time. Have that rain gear ready to go if you plan to be out and about Sunday evening through Monday evening, yes, including the Chiefs game! We are seeing some signs of the showers breaking up a bit closer to game time, but I want you to have the rain gear with you just in case showers linger later than expected. Chilly air also works in with this next system. Highs on Sunday in the 50s, but only 40s on Monday. Chiefs kickoff will likely be around 45 degrees. Rainfall totals from Sunday and Monday will likely be in the 0.25-0.75″ range. A few embedded pockets of heavy rain might give some closer to 1 inch or more. Expect 40s for most of next week. Thanksgiving will be cool, but dry. We are keeping an eye on another storm system for Friday/Saturday of next week. Colder air could bring some wintry precipitation closer to KC. We will fine tune that over the next week.

