FIRST WARN FORECAST: Next storm system could be the end of next week into the weekend

By Savannah Tennyson
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 7:50 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A First Warn is in place for today and Monday ahead of a cold front bringing in rain showers and cooler temperatures behind the front.

Models bring the showers in starting in the late morning and early afternoon. So, if you will be traveling or shopping on Sunday, make sure to have a raincoat handy. Based on the models, there will be a dry time, but the steady, widespread showers hold off until the evening and overnight hours. Rain showers stay around on Monday, so if you are heading into the office or getting a jump start on your Thanksgiving traveling, be prepared for wet weather and cooler temperatures.

Behind the front, temperatures will drop to the mid-40s for a few days. Thanksgiving looks dry, but there is still a signal of a storm system, which could move through the end of next week.

