Family of Amauri Hughes shares how they want their teenage daughter to be remembered

By Grace Smith
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 10:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRANDVIEW, Mo. (KCTV) - The family of Amauri Hughes shares how they want their 17-year-old daughter to be remembered.

Amauri Hughes was reported missing last Saturday, then a day later found dead. According to court documents, Tyheem Anderson, her boyfriend, is charged with three felony counts of first-degree assault, armed criminal action, and kidnapping.

“Her spirit is going to forever live on,” said Amauri’s dad, Maurice Hughes. “I’m going to miss her dearly; that’s my firstborn.”

Her family said Amauri was one of a kind, intelligent, and funny. “She could sing, she was a songbird and just a beautiful spirit and a beautiful light,” said Amari’s mom, Jenele Hughes. “She was strong and passionate, and she loved her family and friends.”

That was evident as friends, family, and classmates gathered in the parking lot at Grandview High School to honor her life cut way too short.

“I know she is looking down with a smile on her face with all the support she has,” said friend Caz Aggy.

Her family said while their pain runs deep, Amauri’s joy for life gives them some comfort.

“We would just like everyone to remember Amauri as having fun and that in everything you do, find joy; that’s really what she was about. It didn’t matter what it was,” Jenele said. “She always tried to find joy.”

They’re also fighting for justice and for others who might be in a dangerous situation.

“We are going to use her name and her legacy to help other young girls in the community to make sure this doesn’t happen to them, and we are going to fight extremely hard to make sure that no one else has to experience this tragic loss,” Jenele said.

