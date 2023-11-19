Families finalize their adoptions in Johnson county on national adoption day

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) – Saturday was National Adoption Day -- and in Johnson County, it was a day full of celebration as 11 families were able to finalize their adoptions.

From tearful embraces to smiling faces, the air was filled with emotion at the Johnson County Courthouse as children officially found their forever homes.

Different families from all walks of life were able to finalize the adoption process with the help of KVC Kansas and make their bonds official.

Some families said they knew in their hearts that adoption felt right.

“It just feels like a huge responsibility but I’m so excited for, you know, what’s to come moving forward,” said Terence Wilson Jr, who adopted three boys, “they are special boys; it was worth it.”

KVC Kansas said National Adoption Day highlights how adoption creates lasting connections for youth in foster care and that every child deserves a loving, permanent family.

“Just seeing kids walk out of this courtroom hand in hand, with their forever families as you walk through the halls, you hear mom, dad and that alone just makes everything with it,” said Danielle Bartelli, the VP of Operations, “the home study process, the invasive process, to get to this point where you’re mom and dad forever, that’s the best part.”

In the entire month of November, KVC Kansas will celebrate a total of 53 adoptions.

KVC Kansas said there are 450 children in Kansas still waiting for their forever home.

If you’re interested in adopting – click here: https://adoption.kvc.org/

