Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Families finalize their adoptions in Johnson county on National Adoption Day

By Jiani Navarro
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 8:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) – Saturday was National Adoption Day -- and in Johnson County, it was a day full of celebration as 11 families were able to finalize their adoptions.

From tearful embraces to smiling faces, the air was filled with emotion at the Johnson County Courthouse as children officially found their forever homes.

Different families from all walks of life were able to finalize the adoption process with the help of KVC Kansas and make their bonds official.

Some families said they knew in their hearts that adoption felt right.

“It just feels like a huge responsibility but I’m so excited for, you know, what’s to come moving forward,” said Terence Wilson Jr, who adopted three boys, “they are special boys; it was worth it.”

KVC Kansas said National Adoption Day highlights how adoption creates lasting connections for youth in foster care and that every child deserves a loving, permanent family.

“Just seeing kids walk out of this courtroom hand in hand, with their forever families as you walk through the halls, you hear mom, dad and that alone just makes everything with it,” said Danielle Bartelli, the VP of Operations, “the home study process, the invasive process, to get to this point where you’re mom and dad forever, that’s the best part.”

In the entire month of November, KVC Kansas will celebrate a total of 53 adoptions.

KVC Kansas said there are 450 children in Kansas still waiting for their forever home.

If you’re interested in adopting – click here: https://adoption.kvc.org/

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identify victims of Thursday triple shooting
According to KCPD, this is the year’s 87th fatality as compared to 78 at this same time last...
Kansas City police report fatal, one-car accident off U.S. 169 Highway
The Chiefs take on the Eagles at Arrowhead on Monday, and 11-year-old Jaxson Kwasniewski came...
Philly kid arrives in KC to root against his hometown team
A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
Police said the people pictured were involved in a felony theft from a high-end retail store in...
Police looking for suspects in theft from high-end Overland Park retail store

Latest News

Price Chopper Gameday Show
From tearful embraces to smiling faces, the air was filled with emotion at the Johnson County...
Families finalize their adoptions in Johnson county on national adoption day
Local business teams up with charity to gift 750 families a Thanksgiving meal
KC Pet Project builds doghouses in preparation for winter