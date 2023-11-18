Aging & Style
Woman dies in Thursday hit-and-run in KCMO

Police lights graphic.
Police lights graphic.(MGN)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 10:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police say a woman who died in the hospital after being found unresponsive in the middle of an access road on East 23rd Trafficway died due to injuries suffered in a hit-and-run crash.

The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department said violent crimes detectives spent Friday investigating the circumstances surrounding a suspicious death of a woman. The woman was found just before 10:30 a.m. Thursday unresponsive in the middle of a Kansas City road.

On Friday, police said the Jackson County Medical Examiner’s Office informed them the woman died of blunt force trauma consistent with being run over by a vehicle.

The woman’s death was the 86th vehicle fatality in Kansas City, Missouri, in 2023.

The crash happened at 7132 E. 23rd Street Trafficway, KCPD said.

An investigation into the circumstances is ongoing.

