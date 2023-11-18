Royals acquire Kyle Wright from Braves

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Royals completed two trades with the Atlanta Braves on Friday.

The first trade involved an exchange of cash considerations for right-handed reliever Nick Anderson. Later Friday evening, the Royals announced they’d swapped pitchers with the defending NL East champions.

Kansas City traded right-handed pitcher Jackson Kowar to the Braves for right-handed pitcher Kyle Wright.

Wright finished 10th in NL Cy Young voting when he had a Major-League leading 21 wins and a 3.19 ERA in 2022.

Wright was the first Braves pitcher to lead the MLB in wins since Tom Glavine in 2000.

The right-hander was picked fifth overall by the Braves in the 1st round of the 2017 MLB Draft out of Vanderbilt. A year later, the Royals selected Kowar in the first round out of Florida.

Wright made just nine appearances for the Braves during the 2023 season and missed time with a right shoulder strain.

