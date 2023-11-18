Aging & Style
Royals acquire Kyle Wright from Braves

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Kyle Wright (30) works against the Philadelphia Phillies in the...
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Kyle Wright (30) works against the Philadelphia Phillies in the first inning of a baseball game Monday, Sept. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)(John Bazemore | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 8:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Royals completed two trades with the Atlanta Braves on Friday.

The first trade involved an exchange of cash considerations for right-handed reliever Nick Anderson. Later Friday evening, the Royals announced they’d swapped pitchers with the defending NL East champions.

Kansas City traded right-handed pitcher Jackson Kowar to the Braves for right-handed pitcher Kyle Wright.

Wright finished 10th in NL Cy Young voting when he had a Major-League leading 21 wins and a 3.19 ERA in 2022.

Wright was the first Braves pitcher to lead the MLB in wins since Tom Glavine in 2000.

The right-hander was picked fifth overall by the Braves in the 1st round of the 2017 MLB Draft out of Vanderbilt. A year later, the Royals selected Kowar in the first round out of Florida.

Wright made just nine appearances for the Braves during the 2023 season and missed time with a right shoulder strain.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

