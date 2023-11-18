Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Perry scores 24 points and Kansas State edges Providence 73-70 in overtime in Bahamas

FILE: Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang signals in the second half of a Sweet 16 college...
FILE: Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang signals in the second half of a Sweet 16 college basketball game against Michigan State in the East Regional of the NCAA tournament at Madison Square Garden, Thursday, March 23, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)(Adam Hunger | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 9:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Tylor Perry scored five of his 24 points and David N’Guessan all six of his in overtime as Kansas State pulled out a 73-70 victory over Providence in the Bahamas Championship on Friday.

Perry, a North Texas transfer, was fouled in the opening seconds of overtime and made all three free throws. N’Guessan, scoreless in his 23 minutes of regulation, added a putback and the Wildcats never trailed in the extra period.

The Friars scored the next four points, but Creighton transfer Arthur Kaluma hit a 3-pointer and N’Guessan followed with two layups before Perry and Dai Dai Ames made two free throws each in the final minute to hold off the Friars, who scored twice in the last seven seconds.

Perry, who made all 12 of his free throws, sank four for a one-point lead in regulation before a free throw from Devin Carter tied the game. Neither team scored in the final 1:23 with Carter stymied on a drive at the buzzer.

Kaluma finished with 18 points and Will McNair Jr. and Ames 10 each for the Wildcats (3-1).

Carter scored 19 points. Bryce Hopkins, who was the Friars’ (3-1) top scorer and rebounder last season, had 10 points, but on 2-of-15 shooting, and grabbed 10 rebounds. Josh Oduro and Davonte Gaines scored 10 points each.

There were 10 lead changes and 10 ties in a game neither team led by more than seven.

It was also an intense matchup as exemplified with a pair of confrontations.

Late in the first half, Hopkins shoved Perry to the floor while officials were trying to break up a scrum for a loose ball under the Providence basket. Hopkins was charged with a technical foul and Perry converted two free throws.

During an inbounds play with seven seconds left in the game, Ames poked Garwey Dual in the face and Dual responded with an forearm to Ames’ face. Both players were ejected.

There were 25 total personal fouls, 51 free throws taken and 35 turnovers.

Kansas State takes on No. 12 Miami in Sunday’s title game while Providence plays Georgia.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marcus Haynes, 15, in Missouri foster care dies from ear infection which developed into sepsis.
Lawsuit: 15-year-old in Missouri foster care dies from ear infection which developed into sepsis
A shooting in the parking lot of a Platte City Wendy's left one person dead Wednesday, Nov. 15,...
One dead, another injured in Platte City Wendy’s shooting
A man was accused of robbing the Commerce Bank on the Plaza Thursday afternoon.
FBI searching for man who robbed Commerce Bank on the Plaza
19-year-old Karla Brown is on life support after a shooting at the Independence Center Mall on...
Independence Center shooting victim dies from injuries
FILE - The pilot radioed air traffic control in Boston and said that a horse on board had...
Horse loose on flight to Belgium forces cargo jet back to New York

Latest News

Kansas State Director of Athletics Gene Taylor
K-State gives AD Gene Taylor contract extension through 2029-30 season
Kansas State guard Zyanna Walker (1) blocks a shot by Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) during the...
Caitlin Clark, No. 2 Iowa struggle offensively and fall 65-58 to Kansas State
The Big 12 championship trophy and World Wrestling Entertainment logo.
Big 12 announces partnership with WWE for 2023 Championship Game
Kansas State forward Nae'Qwan Tomlin drives to the basket past Montana State guard Caleb Fuller...
KSU’s Tomlin applies for diversion in bar fight case