Papa Johns reveals ‘Mama Kelce Bundle’ for Monday Night Football

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Anyone hoping to get a taste of Kansas City -- or Philadelphia -- in anticipation of Monday night’s Super Bowl LVII rematch can do so thanks to America’s unofficial football mom.

Donna Kelce, the mother of Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Eagles center Jason Kelce, is partnering with Papa Johns.

The ‘Mama Kelce Bundle’ pledges allegiance to both the Chiefs and Eagles, with two specialty pizzas -- one Philly Cheesesteak and the other BBQ Chicken -- so that fans of both squads can be happy for the NFL’s premier game matchup.

It also includes four 20-ounce Pepsi products for $39.99.

