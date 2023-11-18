Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Papa Johns reveals ‘Mama Kelce Bundle’ for Monday Night Football

Donna Kelce and Papa Johns teamed up for a deal for all football fans during Monday night's...
Donna Kelce and Papa Johns teamed up for a deal for all football fans during Monday night's Super Bowl rematch.(Courtesy Papa Johns)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 10:30 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Anyone hoping to get a taste of Kansas City -- or Philadelphia -- in anticipation of Monday night’s Super Bowl LVII rematch can do so thanks to America’s unofficial football mom.

Donna Kelce, the mother of Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Eagles center Jason Kelce, is partnering with Papa Johns.

READ MORE: It’s a Super Bowl rematch with superstar power as the Eagles visit the Chiefs on Monday night

The ‘Mama Kelce Bundle’ pledges allegiance to both the Chiefs and Eagles, with two specialty pizzas -- one Philly Cheesesteak and the other BBQ Chicken -- so that fans of both squads can be happy for the NFL’s premier game matchup.

It also includes four 20-ounce Pepsi products for $39.99.

MORE: Keeping up with the Kelces: Where America’s new celebrity sports family will be in KC this weekend

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marcus Haynes, 15, in Missouri foster care dies from ear infection which developed into sepsis.
Lawsuit: 15-year-old in Missouri foster care dies from ear infection which developed into sepsis
A shooting in the parking lot of a Platte City Wendy's left one person dead Wednesday, Nov. 15,...
One dead, another injured in Platte City Wendy’s shooting
A man was accused of robbing the Commerce Bank on the Plaza Thursday afternoon.
FBI searching for man who robbed Commerce Bank on the Plaza
19-year-old Karla Brown is on life support after a shooting at the Independence Center Mall on...
Independence Center shooting victim dies from injuries
FILE - The pilot radioed air traffic control in Boston and said that a horse on board had...
Horse loose on flight to Belgium forces cargo jet back to New York

Latest News

The Chiefs take on the Eagles at Arrowhead on Monday, and 11-year-old Jaxson Kwasniewski came...
Philly kid arrives in KC to root against his hometown team
The Chiefs take on the Eagles at Arrowhead on Monday, and 11-year-old Jaxson Kwasniewski came...
Philly kid's bandwagon Chiefs fandom turns into love of Kansas City
KCK lit up the mayor's Christmas tree with help from the family of Sir'Antonio Brown.
KCK lights up mayor’s Christmas tree with help from Sir’Antonio Brown’s family
KCK lights up Mayor's Christmas tree with help from Sir'Antonio Brown's family