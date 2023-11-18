Overnight shooting in KCK leaves one man dead, one injured

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Two men were shot in the 2000 block of North 18th Street in KCK overnight, leaving one dead and the other seriously injured.

The incident happened shortly after midnight on Saturday.

KCKPD officers were dispatched to the scene on reports of a shooting where they found two men who had been hit by gunfire in a parking lot. One man was pronounced dead at the scene, the other was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

There is currently no information in regard to a suspect in the shooting.

This incident is under investigation by the KCKPD Major Case Unit. Anyone with information on this case is urged to call the Crime Stoppers TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477). All tips remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

