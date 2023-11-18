Aging & Style
Overland Park police looking for German Shepherd dog that bit a man Friday morning

The dog's owner is described as a white female with pink hair, an average height and build, and around 20-30 years old.
The dog’s owner is described as a white female with pink hair, an average height and build, and around 20-30 years old.(KCTV5)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 9:21 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - The Overland Park Police Department is asking for help identifying a dog that bit a man Friday morning.

The bite happened around 10 a.m. on Friday near the intersection of 157th Street and Rosewood Street. The man who was bitten did require medical attention.

The dog involved is a black and tan German Shepherd wearing a veterinary-issued cone collar. It was reportedly on a leash at the time of the bite.

The dog’s owner is described as a white female with pink hair, an average height and build, and around 20-30 years old.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Overland Park Police Department at (913) 895-6300.

