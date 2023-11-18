Aging & Style
KCPD search for missing 29-year old

The Kansas City Police Department are searching for a missing 29-year-old man.
The Kansas City Police Department are searching for a missing 29-year-old man.(kctv)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 8:11 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department are searching for a missing 29-year-old man.

Dylan Atterbury was last seen wearing white sweatpants, a hoodie and unknown colored Air Jordan tennis shoes. He was last seen near Pershing Road and Grand Avenue.

KCPD said Atterbury’s family is concerned about his well-being.

If you have any information that will help locate Atterbury, police are asking for you to contact the Kansas City, Missouri Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5043.

