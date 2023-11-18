KCPD search for missing 29-year old

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department are searching for a missing 29-year-old man.

Dylan Atterbury was last seen wearing white sweatpants, a hoodie and unknown colored Air Jordan tennis shoes. He was last seen near Pershing Road and Grand Avenue.

KCPD said Atterbury’s family is concerned about his well-being.

If you have any information that will help locate Atterbury, police are asking for you to contact the Kansas City, Missouri Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5043.

