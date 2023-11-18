Aging & Style
KCPD investigating overnight shooting homicide in Downtown Kansas City

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 7:10 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department reported one person dead overnight after a shooting.

Just before 2 a.m. on Saturday, officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of Mercier on reports of a shooting.

On arrival, they found a man lying unresponsive in the front yard of a residence with gunshot wounds. The officers gave the man medical aid until emergency crews arrived and declared the man dead at the scene.

KCPD currently has no information about potential suspects or suspect vehicles. An investigation is ongoing as detectives search for witnesses and crime scene investigators attempt to determine what led up to the shooting.

Anyone who may have heard or seen anything in this area, or who has any information, is asked to contact Homicide detectives directly at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS. There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information submitted anonymously to the TIPS hotline.

We are committed to assisting victims of violent crimes through use of Missouri’s Protection Program for Victims/Witnesses of Violent Crime. Funding for temporary, or even permanent relocation, may be available but is subject to pre-approval by the State’s administering agency.

We are working with Partners for Peace in all our homicide investigations to monitor risks for retaliation and provide social services to affected residents.

Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department
ALSO READ: Overnight shooting in KCK leaves one man dead, one injured

