Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

KCK lights up mayor’s Christmas tree with help from Sir’Antonio Brown’s family

By Mark Poulose
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 10:48 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas across the metro. Friday night in KCK, hundreds gathered to watch the mayor’s Christmas light up.

“At a time when everything is so hurried and tense, it’s so nice to come to this and see people relax, especially the kids’ faces,” said Jeff Beck. “I just love watching the little kids’ faces, just grinning and they are so excited.”

The family of Sir’Antonio Brown was invited to help flip the switch. Brown was a six-year-old who was shot and killed earlier this year while playing in his yard.

“We invited some families that are near and dear to the people of Wyandotte County, families that people may have heard of throughout the year,” said Tyrone Garner. “We want to make sure the community champions and recognizes them.”

The holiday spirit was alive all evening with music, dancing, and plenty of fun.

“I think it’s the season, but everybody seems to love each other,” said Linda Best. “I wish everybody treated each other this way all the time.”

“It’s a great way to bring in the holiday season and hopefully everybody is reminded our community is a community of love, of unity, and of peace and harmony,” said Garner.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marcus Haynes, 15, in Missouri foster care dies from ear infection which developed into sepsis.
Lawsuit: 15-year-old in Missouri foster care dies from ear infection which developed into sepsis
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) flexes his right throwing hand after an apparent...
Joe Burrow out for the season due to injury, coach says
A man was accused of robbing the Commerce Bank on the Plaza Thursday afternoon.
FBI searching for man who robbed Commerce Bank on the Plaza
FILE - The pilot radioed air traffic control in Boston and said that a horse on board had...
Horse loose on flight to Belgium forces cargo jet back to New York
A shooting in the parking lot of a Platte City Wendy's left one person dead Wednesday, Nov. 15,...
One dead, another injured in Platte City Wendy’s shooting

Latest News

The Chiefs take on the Eagles at Arrowhead on Monday, and 11-year-old Jaxson Kwasniewski came...
Philly kid arrives in KC to root against his hometown team
The Chiefs take on the Eagles at Arrowhead on Monday, and 11-year-old Jaxson Kwasniewski came...
Philly kid's bandwagon Chiefs fandom turns into love of Kansas City
KCK lights up Mayor's Christmas tree with help from Sir'Antonio Brown's family
Donna Kelce and Papa Johns teamed up for a deal for all football fans during Monday night's...
Papa Johns reveals ‘Mama Kelce Bundle’ for Monday Night Football