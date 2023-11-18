KCK lights up mayor’s Christmas tree with help from Sir’Antonio Brown’s family

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas across the metro. Friday night in KCK, hundreds gathered to watch the mayor’s Christmas light up.

“At a time when everything is so hurried and tense, it’s so nice to come to this and see people relax, especially the kids’ faces,” said Jeff Beck. “I just love watching the little kids’ faces, just grinning and they are so excited.”

The family of Sir’Antonio Brown was invited to help flip the switch. Brown was a six-year-old who was shot and killed earlier this year while playing in his yard.

“We invited some families that are near and dear to the people of Wyandotte County, families that people may have heard of throughout the year,” said Tyrone Garner. “We want to make sure the community champions and recognizes them.”

The holiday spirit was alive all evening with music, dancing, and plenty of fun.

“I think it’s the season, but everybody seems to love each other,” said Linda Best. “I wish everybody treated each other this way all the time.”

“It’s a great way to bring in the holiday season and hopefully everybody is reminded our community is a community of love, of unity, and of peace and harmony,” said Garner.

