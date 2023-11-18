FIRST WARN FORECAST: First Warn in place Sunday and Monday due to rain showers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A First Warn is in place for Sunday and Monday ahead of a cold front bringing in rain showers and cooler temperatures.

Models are still stuck on the exact timing with one model showing rain starting by mid-morning Sunday, while the other model holds the rain off until the afternoon. I believe we will start to see showers sometime around lunch. So, if you are going to be traveling or shopping on Sunday make sure to have a raincoat handy. Based on the models there will be a dry time, but the steady widespread showers hold off until the evening and overnight hours.

Rain showers stay around on Monday, so if you are heading into the office or getting a jump start on your Thanksgiving traveling, be prepared for wet weather and cooler temperatures. Behind the front, temperatures will drop to the mid-40s for a few days. Thanksgiving looks dry, but there is still a signal of a storm system that could move through the end of next week. Today, expect gorgeous conditions with sunny skies and highs in the low 60s!

