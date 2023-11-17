Turning tragedy into hope: A mother spreads kindness through education

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - Kindness is the focal point of SevenDays Co-Founder Mindy Corporon’s speech to kids at Hyman Brand Hebrew Academy.

Mindy, along with family and friends started the SevenDays organization after the murders of her 14-year-old son Reat Underwood, her father Dr. William Corporon, and Terri Lamanno outside Jewish facilities at the hands of a white supremacist in 2014.

The Jewish Community Center of Greater Kansas City built Reat’s Place the Corporon Amphitheater honoring the life of her son who was tragically killed.

“My dad would be so proud to know that children are going to use that and I think that it’s my responsibility to help those kids understand what good people offer.”

That’s her personal story and she’ll share what she’s learned since, but the war happening is another important talking point Friday.

“There are many, many, many emotions going on right now. Specifically with children who are not understanding all the divisiveness and war going on,” she said.

SevenDays is a Kansas City-based nonprofit organization that overcomes hate by promoting kindness through education and dialogue.

“I don’t want to give the impression that we’re masking other feelings that are going on. I think those are very important, but I also think my goal today is to explain to them that there are options and that kindness is one of those options.”

She compared her message to flying and how people are reminded about oxygen masks available for them every single flight. So people should be reminded about the kindness they can give every single day.

“They can all offer something to their friends, family, to their school, and to their world.”

She’s the 2024 Civic Service Award Honoree for HBHA, the community’s only Jewish Day School.

