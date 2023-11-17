Aging & Style
‘This is an incredible time to be in Kansas City’: KCADC’s 2023 annual meeting indicates city is on the rise

By Nydja Hood
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 6:43 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - From winning the Superbowl to the NFL Draft, all eyes have been on Kansas City this year. The Kansas City Area Development Council’s 2023 Annual Meeting is a testament the city has no plans of slowing down.

“This is an incredible time to be in Kansas City. This region is really taking off.”

KCADC’s CEO Tim Cowden says this is the city’s time and the proof is in its progress.

“We’re working together as a team and when the team performs at a high level, then Kansas City performs at a high level,” said Cowden.

The council reports 2,407 jobs have been created and $766 million in capital investment. They attracted 14 companies to the region from a diverse range of industries including logistics, technology, animal health, and manufacturing. Looking ahead to the future, Kansas City has been named the FIFA World Cup 2023 host city. As the city rides a wave of success, Cowden says this is the time to attract new talent.

“All these things are happening so that somebody who might be on the east coast or the west coast or even in the region say that you know what, I wanna move to Kansas City because that’s where I wanna start my life and my career cause it’s hot, there’s a vibe there, it’s exciting,” said Cowden.

With more talent comes more growth, which brings more interest to Kansas City. Jesse Cole is the CEO of the Savannah Bananas baseball team that has garnered millions of followers from around the world. He says this is where social media comes in to showcase what the city has to offer.

“For all these amazing events that come to Kansas City, if they capture it and show how amazing it is, there’s gonna be a lot more people that wanna come to Kansas City in the future,” said Cole.

While KCADC says they aren’t able to share all the details of what the future holds, they tell KCTV there are big name companies looking to potentially establish operations in Kansas City. Their vision is to make Kansas City the next big destination.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

