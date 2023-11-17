Aging & Style
These Lawrence intersections will no longer have crossing guards

School Cross Guards
School Cross Guards(MGN)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 2:34 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - Changes are coming to some intersections in Lawrence.

The City of Lawrence said it is working to identify high-traffic intersections where a lot of students cross to get to and from school.

The city evaluated seven locations with crossing guards this fall. The seven locations did not meet the city’s criteria to have a permanent crossing guard assigned.

The results mean the following routes will no longer have an adult crossing guard beginning Monday, Dec. 2:

  • Iowa and Clinton Parkway/23rd Street
  • Iowa and 27th Street
  • 6th Street and Folks Rd
  • 6th Street and Stoneridge Dr
  • 23rd Street and Louisiana
  • 9th Street and Emery
  • 6th Street and Michigan

The city assigned adult crossing guards to key locations that align with elementary school boundaries for the current school year.

The criteria for placing a permanent crossing guard at an intersection controlled by a traffic signal is a minimum of 30 children a day using the crossing. The data showed no children crossed daily at three of the above intersections. One child crossed daily at three locations, and four children crossed every day at a third location.

Anyone interested in more information can access the city’s policy online.

