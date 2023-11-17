Thanksgiving deals to help save big bucks on groceries
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Thanksgiving is a time when people normally gather to celebrate family and friends.
Being the host of the event can really add up at the grocery store.
This year there are a few promotions and deals available to help save money while still getting everyone together for a day of food and football.
Hy-Vee
Hy-Vee is again offering a popular deal for customers. Anyone who buys a Hormel Cure 81 Ham gets a free Honeysuckle White Turkey. The free turkey can be up to 14 pounds.
Hy-Vee has a number of other sales and deals on Thanksgiving staples this week, such as $0.49 canned vegetables,
The grocery store chain is also offering a Thanksgiving Meal Deal, available through Nov. 23.
- $30 Thanksgiving Meal Deal
- 1 Hy-Vee whole frozen turkey (up to 13 lbs)
- 1 jellied cranberry sauce
- 1 can cream of mushroom soup
- 2 cans cut green beans
- 1 box turkey flavored stuffing mix
- 1 jar turkey gravy
- 5 lb. bag russet potatoes
- 12 ct. package fresh brown & serve rolls
Ibotta
Rebate app users can cash in on a free turkey -- and more -- right now.
Anyone who uses the Ibotta app can fulfill other rebate offers through the app to unlock an offer to get cash back on a turkey breast.
- $14.35 back on any turkey roast (free after submitting cash back, if you buy one that is less than $14.35)
Then, redeem additional offers to unlock the following cash back offers.
- $1.60 back on Idahoan Mashed Potatoes (free after cash back)
- $1.15 back on McCormick Gravy Mix (free after cash back)
- $0.75 back on Jiffy Corn Muffin Mix (free after cash back)
- $2.65 back on Ocean Spray Cranberry Sauce (free after cash back)
New users can also signup for an account and cash in on the freebies.
Ibotta is a rebate app, not a coupon site. That means customers buy specific items and then upload a receipt showing the purchases. Ibotta then verifies they are the correct offers before depositing cash into the customer’s account.
Users must have a certain amount of money in the Ibotta account before it can be cashed out and transferred into a bank or Paypal account.
Make sure you research Ibotta before shopping. FAQs can be located on Ibotta’s website.
Price Chopper
Kansas City-area Price Chopper shoppers can cash in 1600 rewards points and get a free turkey. Shoppers can also cash in points to get a number of other staples free this week. See stores for details.
Price Chopper is also offering other deals, like fresh sweet potatoes for $0.49 a pound.
Target
Check your Target app for a 50% off offer on Honeysuckle frozen turkeys. The deal expires Dec. 31.
Stack the deal with a 15% off Food and Beverage Target App Store Coupon, and an additional 5% off if you are a Target RedCard holder.
The Krazy Coupon Lady says it will drop that $19 turkey to less than $8 plus tax.
Browse through the deals on the app to find other offers on food.
Target is also offering a Thanksgiving Dinner deal for $25.
- $25 Thanksgiving Dinner Deal for 4 people
- Potatoes
- Cranberry sauce
- Stuffing
- Gravy
- 10 lb. turkey (price of meal deal may vary slightly depending on turkey weight and price)
- Cream of mushroom soup
- Green beans
- Pay $10 more to add:
- Sprinkle Good & Gather™ Salt Free Garlic & Herb Seasoning on the turkey before cooking
- Sauteed chopped mushrooms for the stuffing
- Crispy onions to top the green bean casserole
Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.