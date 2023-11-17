Spectrum High School Star of the Week: Owen Barnhill

This week’s Spectrum High School Star of the Week is Owen Barnhill. This week we are highlighting Owen from Lees Summit North High School. Owen is an Eagle Scout and for his senior project he constructed a pergola in his school memory garden which serves to recognize students and staff who have passed. If you know of an exceptional high school student who has gone above and beyond in their pursuits, we want to hear from you. Send us your nomination and tell us why they should be selected. Then tune in to KCTV5 News at 9 every Friday for the latest Spectrum High School Star of the Week. Sponsored by Spectrum.

