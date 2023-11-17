Aging & Style
Royals swap cash for Braves reliever

The Kansas City Royals acquired Nick Anderson from the Braves on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023. (AP...
The Kansas City Royals acquired Nick Anderson from the Braves on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)((AP Photo/Chris O'Meara))
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 3:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Royals swapped cash considerations for a former Atlanta Braves reliever.

Right-handed pitcher Nick Anderson was acquired by Kansas City on Friday.

The 33-year-old went 4-0 with one save, a 3.06 ERA in 35.1 innings pitched in the 2023 season for the NL East-winning Braves. Anderson missed the entire 2022 season due to injury and was limited in 2021 to just six outings with the Rays as well due to health.

In 2020, while playing with Tampa Bay he was one of two relievers named First Team All-MLB during the COVID-shortened season. In that season, he made three appearances in the World Series and was the winning pitcher in Game 2 against the Dodgers.

Anderson was originally drafted by the Milwaukee Brewers in the 32nd round of the 2012 Draft, but chose not to sign. Eventually, he began his career as an undrafted free agent in the Minnesota Twins organization in 2015.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

