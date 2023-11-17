Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Reports: NFL investigation underway for why quarterback Joe Burrow’s injury was not listed pre-game

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) flexes his right throwing hand after an apparent...
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) flexes his right throwing hand after an apparent injury during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, in Baltimore.(Terrance Williams | AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
By Jared Goffinet and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 9:22 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) – The NFL is investigating the Cincinnati Bengals to determine why Joe Burrow was not on the team’s injury report before Thursday’s game, according to ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter.

The report from the NFL insider said the league wants to know why Burrow wasn’t on the injury report despite images showing him with a type of wrap on his wrist as the team got off the plane in Baltimore on Wednesday.

The Bengals later deleted the tweet with the image.

Head coach Zac Taylor said post-game that Burrow’s wrist injury happened during the second quarter of the game against the Baltimore Ravens.

“It looked like he sprained his wrist,” Taylor said. “He hurt it earlier in the game and he felt it on that touchdown pass.”

While Taylor said the injury happened during the game, those who saw the Bengals’ since-deleted tweet have to wonder if the injury occurred before Burrow took the field for Thursday Night Football.

If the NFL determines the Bengals violated injury reporting guidelines, Cincinnati will likely face a penalty.

“The NFL routinely looks into matters of compliance with the Injury Report policy and will do so in this instance as well. Teams can be fined or even potentially lose a draft pick,” the ESPN reporter tweeted.

FOX19 NOW’s Jeremy Rauch was on the Bengals sideline for Thursday’s game.

He tweeted a photo of Burrow’s throwing hand while the Bengals star watched the game from the sideline.

https://twitter.com/FOX19Jeremy/status/1725357811893236162

Burrow’s “entire wrist/hand” was wrapped when he left the locker room Thursday.

Coach Taylor is expected to talk at 2:40 p.m. Friday.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marcus Haynes, 15, in Missouri foster care dies from ear infection which developed into sepsis.
Lawsuit: 15-year-old in Missouri foster care dies from ear infection which developed into sepsis
A shooting in the parking lot of a Platte City Wendy's left one person dead Wednesday, Nov. 15,...
One dead, another injured in Platte City Wendy’s shooting
A man was accused of robbing the Commerce Bank on the Plaza Thursday afternoon.
FBI searching for man who robbed Commerce Bank on the Plaza
19-year-old Tyheem Anderson is charged in connection to the death of 17-year-old Amauri Hughes.
Man charged in connection to death of 17-year-old girl
19-year-old Karla Brown is on life support after a shooting at the Independence Center Mall on...
Independence Center shooting victim dies from injuries

Latest News

FILE - Elon Musk reacts during an in-conversation event with Britain's Prime Minister Rishi...
IBM and EU pull ads from Elon Musk’s X as concerns about antisemitism fuel backlash
FILE - The logo of Honda Motor Co., is seen in Yokohama, near Tokyo on Dec. 15, 2021. Honda is...
Honda recalls nearly 250K vehicles because bearing can fail and cause engines to run poorly or stall
FILE - Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., speaks to reporters outside the Capitol, in Washington, May...
Ethics chairman launches a new bid to expel George Santos after a withering report on his conduct
FILE — A KCFD firefighter passed away Thursday night after a battle with colon cancer.
KCFD firefighter dies from cancer, remembered as ‘caring man, true public servant’
Northwest Atlanta train derailment and fire on Nov. 17, 2023.
Train derails, catches fire in northwest Atlanta