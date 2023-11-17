Aging & Style
Police looking for suspects in theft from high-end Overland Park retail store

Police said the people pictured were involved in a felony theft from a high-end retail store in...
Police said the people pictured were involved in a felony theft from a high-end retail store in the area of the 12000 block of Metcalf Avenue on Nov. 2.(Overland Park Police, KCTV5)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:25 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - Police have asked the public for help in identifying several people accused of stealing from a clothing store in Overland Park two weeks ago.

The Overland Park Police Department stated the suspects were involved in a felony theft from a high-end retail store in the area of the 12000 block of Metcalf Avenue on Nov. 2.

Officers reported that the people in the surveillance photos were last seen leaving in three separate vehicles.

Police released photos of these vehicles believed to be involved in an Overland Park store theft.
Police released photos of these vehicles believed to be involved in an Overland Park store theft.(Overland Park Police, KCTV5)

Anyone with information has been asked to contact the Overland Park Police Department at 913-344-8729 or the TIPS hotline at 816-474-8477.

